Two men from London have been arrested for an altercation that took place in the 500 block of Dundas Street.

Three male acquaintances who were allegedly inside an apartment became involved in an altercation just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Video surveillance caught the 25-year-old victim who was allegedly assaulted and then stabbed by two men in the hallway of the building.

Once emergency crews were on scene following a call to 911 by the apartment staff, they located the victim and suspects.

The victim was transported to hospital, sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

A 38-year-old and a 28-year-old, both from London were charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.