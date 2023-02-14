Two London men charged after violent home invasion-style robbery
One man is in custody and another remains outstanding following a violent home invasion and robbery that occurred over the weekend.
According to a release from the London Police Service, on Feb. 12 two men attended the residence of an acquaintance in the area of Dundas Street and Adelaide Street North and forcibly entered the home.
Once inside, police said the suspects demanded money from the victim. One of the suspects was in possession of a firearm, while the other was in possession of a knife.
The victim was assaulted by one of the suspects before fleeing from the residence.
Police were soon contacted and began an investigation. A .22 calibre sawed-off rifle and knife were seized from a residence on Dundas Street.
The victim sustained minor injuries and did not require medical attention.
As a result of the investigation, a 36-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offenses for his alleged involvement:
- Eight (8) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Pointing a firearm
- Forcible entry
- Break enter & commit
- Armed robbery
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
- Break of probation
- Careless storage of firearm weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
Johnny M. Grebenchan, 32, of London has been charged by way of warrant of arrest with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Three (3) counts of possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Armed robbery
- Forcible entry
- Break enter & theft
- Use of firearm during commission of an indictable offence
- Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence
The 36-year-old male suspect remains in custody, while police continue to search for Grebenchan.
Anyone with information in relation to the incident or the whereabouts of Grebenchan is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).