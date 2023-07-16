Two London, Ont. football teams win provincial titles in inaugural OWFL season
It might be time to rename London, Ont. the “Queen City”.
A pair of girls football teams from the Forest City were crowned Ontario champions Saturday.
The London Wolfpaac team won the U19 Ontario Women’s Football League (OWFL) title with a convincing 45-6 blowout of Cumberland in a game in Peel Region.
The Wolfpaac led the game 38-0 at the half, and cruised to victory.
‘I couldn’t be more proud,” Shawn Wilson, head coach of the Wolfpaac, wrote online. “I would like to thank all of you amazing young ladies for the opportunity to coach you the game I love.”
They weren’t the only team to bring home a championship banner.
Just prior to their win, the London Junior Mustangs won the U16 Championship with a 13-12 win over Cumberland.
The games wrapped up the first official OWFL season.
