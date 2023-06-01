Two London, Ont. women tackle food insecurity in schools

Many children in Ontario are facing food insecurity, forcing them to rely on food banks for their nutritional needs.

As advocates and teachers’ unions call on the Government of Ontario to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools, two London, Ont. women are taking the initiative to make a difference in their own community.

Alexandra Everitt and Rikki-Lee Featherton are putting together bags full of food for a program they created called The Lunchbox - London.

It’s a food assistance program for families who need help providing a school lunch for their children.

“We provide them with food bundles that will give them different types of lunch foods that they can send their kids to school with so that they don't go hungry at school,” Everitt explained.

The duo became friends thanks to their common interest; Everitt wanting to help children in her son's class going through tough times and Ricki-Lee suffering hardship of her own.

“My father passed away, so, I struggled back then paying for his funeral because I didn’t have any family assistance,” Featherton said. “Anything can come up in life.”

Any family can get a bundle of food simply by joining the Facebook page and sending a message. The food is entirely by donation, which can be made on their Amazon Wish List.

"Currently we have over 800 members in our Facebook group – majority of those are families who are in need,” said Everitt.

To date, they’ve fed over 100 families.

These full-time working moms take the time out of their busy schedules to pick up the groceries, pack bags, and deliver them to families all on their own.

It’s hard work and a big time commitment, but Featherton said it’s worth it.

“Just seeing people’s faces and the joy that they have that they’re able to send their kids to school,” she explained.