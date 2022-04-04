Two London women charged in relation to weapons investigation

Two women from London, Ont. are facing criminal charges stemming from a recent weapons investigation.

According to the London Police Service, the incident occurred on April 2 when at approximately 6:50 a.m., a man was travelling southbound on Highbury Avenue approaching Commissioners Road East when a vehicle passed him.

The man told police he witnessed an occupant in the vehicle discharge two rounds from a handgun as they approached the Commissioners Road overpass. The suspect vehicle then reportedly continued onto the off-ramp where an occupant discharged an additional round into the air. There were no reported injuries or damage.

A photograph and description of the suspect vehicle, photograph of the firearm and description of the license plate was later provided to law enforcement.

Police later located evidence that a firearm was discharged in the area.

Police entered a home associated to the suspect vehicle where two women were later arrested without incident. Both women were charged with occupy motor vehicle with firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Services at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.