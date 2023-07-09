Two Londoners are headed to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

With the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand later this month, two Londoners will also be packing their bags and making the journey down under.

On Sunday, Canada Soccer announced the roster for the team of women who will be representing Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Jessie Fleming will play in her third World Cup. The former NorWest Optimist Soccer Club member played a pivotal role in Canada’s gold medal performance in the 2020 Summer Olympics — scoring the lone goal in a victory over the U.S. in the semifinals.

Fellow Londoner Shelina Zadorsky, who suffered an injury this season, recovered in time to secure her roster spot.

Canada kicks off their women’s World Cup campaign on July 21 against Nigeria in Melbourne.

