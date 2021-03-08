A loaded gun was seized after a driver allegedly brandished a firearm while inside their vehicle.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, a couple were travelling southbound near Huron Street on Adelaide Street in their vehicle.

When an SUV pulled up beside them, they allegedly saw the male driver produce a firearm prior to continuing his drive.

The SUV, with the driver and female passenger, was located by officers downtown after a description of the vehicle was provided to police.

Upon executing a search warrant, the following items were seized:

loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun

15-round magazine

15 x 9mm rounds of ammunition

cell phone

The driver, a 19-year-old male and his passenger, a 20-year-old female, both of London have been charged with:

two counts careless storage of a firearm/ammunition

possession of a firearm without a license

possession of a weapon – loaded/unloaded

possession of prohibited unauthorized weapon/device

The accused are both expected to appear in court Monday.