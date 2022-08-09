Two Lunenburg men face charges in violent home invasion

Two men are facing assault charges following a home invasion in Lilydale, N.S., Saturday night.

The RCMP responded to the home invasion on Northwest Road around 5:30 p.m.

According to a news release from RCMP, two men drove to the home in a vehicle and attempted to assault a 41-year-old man. One of the men allegedly pulled a knife and threatened the victim.

Police say the victim was able to flee into an outbuilding on the property and the two men left in their vehicle.

An RCMP officer saw the vehicle drive past him, while on patrol in the area around 8:50 p.m.

The RCMP says the officer pulled the vehicle over and identified the two men inside as the suspects in the home invasion.

Police say the two men were then safely arrested.

According to the news release, the driver, a 42-year-old Lunenburg man, showed signs of impairment. Police say he provided a breath sample and failed the roadside screening test.

The man was told he was also being arrested for impaired operation of a conveyance.

During the search of the vehicle, RCMP says officers found knives, tools and cannabis.

Both men were taken to the Bridgewater RCMP detachment, where they were held in custody.

As part of the impaired driving investigation, police say the 42-year-old-man gave other breath samples that registered 80mg% — or over the legal limit.

David MacPherson, 42, of Lunenburg, has been charged with the following:

assault with a weapon

impaired operation of a conveyance

impaired operation of a conveyance – 80mg% or more

breach of probation

Bryce Brooks, 28, of Lunenburg, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Both MacPherson and Brooks were remanded into custody and appeared Monday in Bridgewater provincial court, where they were released by the court on conditions.

MacPherson is due back in Bridgewater provincial court on Aug. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

Brooks is set to return to Bridgewater provincial court on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m.