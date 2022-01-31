iHeartRadio

Two major crashes in areas with heavy fog: OPP

FILE IMAGE (CTV News Barrie)

The OPP have issued warnings asking drivers to slow down in areas with heavy fog after two major crashes in southwestern Ontario Monday morning.

In a tweet issued at 8:41 a.m., Middlesex OPP said they were on scene at a crash between a transport truck and a car at Elginfield Road at Highbury Ave. Injuries were uknown at the time.

#MiddlesexOPP on scene of collision Elginfield Rd at Highbury Ave #Lucan @CountyMiddlesex, transport vs car, injuries unknown at this time. Intersection is blocked. Heavy fog in the area. Please #SlowDown. ^jh pic.twitter.com/JT7PP2cDpz

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 31, 2022

A couple minutes later, Oxford OPP issued a tweet about a four vehicle crash on Beaconsfield Road between Cedar Line and Highway 59.

#OxfordOPP at scene of a 4 vehicle collision on Beaconsville Road #norwich. Road is closed between Cedar Line and Hwy 59. Please #slowdown due to fog in the area and ensure your entire lighting system is activated. Updates to follow^pc pic.twitter.com/Hqhx61iDSy

— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 31, 2022

Both tweets are warning of heavy fog, and asking drivers to ensure their lights are activated.

12