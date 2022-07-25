Two major London, Ont. construction projects begin Monday causing driver frustration

One by one, drivers on Ridout Street were turning around when they realized they couldn’t cross the Victoria Bridge.

Construction began Monday on the 96-year-old bridge closing the street, which caught unprepared motorists’ off-guard.

“It's a little frustrating going through the roads, because there are so many closed, you have to go around and detour,” said one man who was making a three-point turn.

Taxi driver Hassan Chouman turned into Thames Park to drop off a fare, who was trying to make her way to the courthouse.

“I just dropped the lady here because she still has to go to the courthouse and she's late,” says Chouman.

He added, “I went by three roads that were closed and she was already late. She got mad and I have to drop her in here and she [walked] like the rest of the way. I just got another call that I can’t even take because I don't know which roads are open and which ones are closed.”

The city says the bridge will be replaced with a new “through arch” structure that includes a widened deck surface to better accommodate bicycle traffic, pedestrians and improved connectivity with the Thames Valley Parkway.

A few metres from the bridge on Ridout Street, Jessica Boudreault watched the frustrated drivers turn around in front of her home. As an Uber driver, she uses the bridge as her way into downtown London.

“I just moved here not too long ago and had I known there would have been construction I might not have moved here,” says Boudreault.

She added, “It's a bit of an inconvenience for myself. I loved that Thames Park was here, and I liked that there's tennis courts there as well. But now that they're torn up for the construction vehicles, we've got to wait till next year to use them.”

During the length of the closure, a signed detour for motorists will be in place along Commissioners Road, Wellington Road, Wharncliffe Road and Horton Street.

Several LTC routes are impacted by this closure, and will be detoured along Grand Avenue, Carfrae Crescent, and Richmond Street for the duration of the project.

A temporary bridge just metres away for cyclists and pedestrians has been installed for those looking to cross the Thames River.

“As a pedestrian, at least you have an option over there but it's going to be pretty congested,” says Andrew Bell, who was walking by and often drives across the bridge. “There is a lot of these detour routes that are going to be a little busy with bikes and walkers and cars, so we'll see how it goes.”

The Ridout Street closure is one of many in the city giving drivers headaches.

In the north end of the city, another major project got underway on Sunningdale Road West.

Private work on a new subdivision is taking place next to the Sunningdale Golf Course which will close the road between Wonderland Road and Richmond Street until Aug. 12.

During this time, a detour will be in place for eastbound traffic via Wonderland Road and Fanshawe Park Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured around the closure through Richmond Street and Fanshawe Park Road.

The city says motorists are advised to expect delays and are encouraged to visit the City’s Renew London website to check if their commute will be impacted.