Three people have been injured, two critically, after a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke early Sunday morning.

It happened near Islington Avenue and Dundas Street West shortly after 3 a.m.

Police told CP24 at the scene that a vehicle was heading northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, struck a cement barrier, hit a pole, and then flipped on its side.

Police say all three occupants of a vehicle were injured following the collision.

The victims, who paramedics say are male, were taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Police say two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and one suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation, police say, and officers are investigating all possible factors, including weather, mechanical issues, and impairment.