Two males injured after crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga
CP24 Web Content Writer
Kerrisa Wilson
Two males have been injured, one critically, after an overnight collision in Mississauga, Peel paramedics say.
At around 2 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on the express lanes of Highway 401 West at Mavis Road.
The collision appears to have involved two tractor trailers.
Paramedics say one man was transported by air to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition and another male was taken to local hospital with unknown injuries.
Further details about the collision have not yet been released.
Westbound express lanes west of Hurontario to Mavis are closed but are expected to reopen between 6 to 8 a.m.
