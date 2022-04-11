Two Males pulled from water at Peggy’s Cove: RCMP

Two males have been pulled from the water after slipping off the rocks at Peggy’s Cove, N.S.

The Halifax District RCMP says police, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Rescue (HRFE), the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and the Coast Guard were called to the scene.

The HRFE says the males are in the care of EHS. HFRE did not have an update on their conditions.

RCMP were asking people to stay away from the area to allow for rescue personnel to conduct their work.

This is a developing story.