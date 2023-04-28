Two Manitoba First Nations police officers charged with assault

A current officer and a former officer of the Manitoba First Nations Police Service are facing assault charges after an investigation into the arrest of a man last year.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba says it was notified by the police service that a man alleged he was assaulted by officers while being transported to a detachment on Jan. 1, 2022.

A news release from the police watchdog says officers were called to a home and, when they got there, determined there were grounds to arrest the man.

No details about what took place during the alleged assault or the location of the home have been released.

The watchdog says it forwarded its investigation to prosecutors, who recommended assault charges.

Const. Gordie Ross and former officer Mathieu Poiron are scheduled to appear in court in The Pas, Man., on June 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.