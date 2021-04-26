Two Manitoba schools shifting to remote learning

Two schools in Winnipeg are shifting to remote learning.

According to Mike Borgfjord, superintendent of the Seine River School Division, École St. Norbert Immersion is moving to remote learning.

He said there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 in one cohort over the weekend, with close contact across all the cohorts. Borgfjord added there are also people going for tests and awaiting results.

“We are going remote out of abundance of caution to ensure that this doesn’t spread,” he said in a statement.

“We anticipate there could be more cases and hoping that there is not.”

HOLY CROSS SCHOOL

On the Holy Cross School website, it says Kindergarten to Grade 8 classes have moved to remote learning until further notice.

It added that pre-Kindergarten is closed for April 26 and 27, or until further notice.

Holy Cross School is only open for kids from Kindergarten to Grade 6 who are the children of critical service workers.

Holy Cross School did not specify as to why it is moving to remote learning. CTV News Winnipeg reached out for more details.