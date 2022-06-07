Two Manitoba teens charged with second-degree murder in separate homicides

Two Manitobans teenagers have been charged in connection with separate homicides, including one, where pedestrians were ”intentionally” hit by a car, according to the RCMP.

The first incident took place around 8:45 p.m. on Friday, when two pedestrians were hit by a car near Dupont Street in Powerview-Pine Falls.

Police said one of the pedestrians, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both of the pedestrians were from Powerview-Pine Falls.

RCMP officers investigated and allege a 15-year-old girl was driving when she “intentionally” hit these people.

The suspect, who is from Sagkeeng First Nation, has been charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon. She was taken into custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

STABBING IN THOMPSON

The second, unrelated incident took place around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, when RCMP officers responded to a stabbing on Public Road in Thompson.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The 43-year-old man, who is from Winnipeg, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 15-year-old boy from Thompson has been charged with second-degree murder. He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

None of the charges in either of these incidents have been proven in court.

Police continue to investigate both homicides.