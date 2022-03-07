Two Manitobans win separate $1 million lottery prizes

Two Manitobans are officially millionaires.

On Monday, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) announced that two Manitoba residents – Winnipeg’s Jim Konowalchuk and Thompson’s Conrad Hykawy – each won $1 million.

In a news release, the WCLC said Konowalchuk won $1 million from the Feb. 16 LOTTO 6/49 draw. The Winnipegger bought his winning ticket at the Norman Park Car Wash on St. Mary’s Road.

He said he couldn’t believe his eyes as he matched the numbers on his ticket to the guaranteed prize draw number.

“After I discovered what I had won, I ran upstairs to tell my wife,” he said in a news release.

“I said, ‘Get up! We won a million dollars!’”

Konowalchuk said he’s still taking time to decide what to do with his prize.

“Before we thought we might sell the house and buy a condo,” Konowalchuk said. “Now we are going to sit on it and try to absorb everything. This win couldn’t have happened at a better time. We can help out the children and not have to worry about money anymore.”

A THOMPSON MAN’S BIG WIN

Hykawy found out he won the Feb. 17 $1 million Western Max prize on a recent trip to Winnipeg, and got to return to Thompson a millionaire.

He said he had to scan his ticket a few times, as he couldn’t see the number of zeroes on his winnings.

Hykawy initially thought he won $100,000, and stayed quiet about his prize at first.

“I didn't say anything for about a day and a half,” he said, “I don't want people to get too excited.”

When Hykawy eventually decided to call WCLC, he made sure he was sitting down.

“They told me I won a million,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Hykawy, who bought his winning ticket from Northway Gas and Convenience located at 50 Selkirk St. in Thompson, said he’s going to use the money to buy a new truck and take a trip to Cuba once it is safer to travel.