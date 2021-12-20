Two Maud Lewis paintings stolen from Nova Scotia home
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Promotions Producer
Melanie Price
Digby RCMP is turning to the public for help months after the theft of two Maud Lewis paintings.
On Sept. 10, police received a complaint that two Maud Lewis paintings had been stolen from a home in Smiths Cove.
Lewis was a Canadian folk artist from Nova Scotia who is known for, among other things, her paintings of landscapes, animals, and flowers.
Police say they learned the paintings were valued at over $20,000 each. No other items were stolen from the home.
-
Multi-vehicle collision sends four to hospital in Kawartha LakesFour people have been taken to the hospital, one with critical injuries, following a multi-vehicle collision in Emily Township, west of Omemee.
-
RCMP release guide on recognizing and reporting violent, extremist, radicalized behavioursThere is a new tool available for those looking to report violent or extremist criminal activity.
-
Saskatoon Airport Authority computer system breached in 'sophisticated' cyber attackThe Saskatoon Airport Authority's (SAA) computers system was breached in a "targeted" and "sophisticated" cyber attack.
-
Oilers' Nurse, Lagesson enter COVID-19 protocolThey join teammates Duncan Keith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Devin Shore, Ryan McLeod, and head coach Dave Tippett.
-
Dog and puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island get emergency support from SPCAThe BC SPCA is fundraising to support a dog and her litter of five puppies that were abandoned on Vancouver Island this winter.
-
Omicron COVID-19 case detected in Regina elementary schoolThe Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has detected a case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in a Regina elementary school.
-
Prince Edward Island reports 21 new COVID-19 cases; 89 active infections remainPrince Edward Island is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number of active infections to 89.
-
COVID-19 booster bookings open up to those age 18 and older in Simcoe MuskokaSimcoe Muskoka has opened up COVID-19 booster bookings to those age 18 and older.
-
Suspect wanted for allegedly punching victim and stealing another vehicle: WRPSWaterloo regional police are looking to identify a man in relation to an assault and vehicle theft in Kitchener earlier this month.