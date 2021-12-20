Two Maud Lewis paintings stolen from Nova Scotia home

Digby RCMP is turning to the public for help months after the theft of two Maud Lewis paintings.

On Sept. 10, police received a complaint that two Maud Lewis paintings had been stolen from a home in Smiths Cove.

Lewis was a Canadian folk artist from Nova Scotia who is known for, among other things, her paintings of landscapes, animals, and flowers.

Police say they learned the paintings were valued at over $20,000 each. No other items were stolen from the home.