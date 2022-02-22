Two men accused of assaulting customer at Milton's Restaurant appear in court

Two men accused of assaulting a customer at a restaurant in Kitchener late last year made their first court appearances on Tuesday.

Athanasios and Louis Gianopoulos allegedly assaulted a man at Milton’s Restaurant in November. At the time, the victim told CTV News he was forcibly removed because he had a service dog.

The two men were charged in the incident last month.

Tuesday’s court appearance was virtual and the accused weren’t required to attend.

Their next appearance is scheduled for March 29.