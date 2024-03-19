Two men accused of homicide in N.B. make court appearance

Two men accused of second-degree murder in the death of a Sackville, N.B., man made a brief court appearance in Moncton on Tuesday.

The accused, 22-year-old Tyler Murphy and 20-year-old Dylan Murphy, appeared before a judge in provincial court

They are charged with second-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Shawn Mitton.

Mitton was stabbed to death early Saturday evening in front of a Sackville business on Lorne Street, not far from downtown.

Lawyers for both men asked the judge for time to apply for legal aid, which was granted.

The case was adjourned until March 27 and the two remain in custody.

Members of Mitton’s family were at the Moncton Law Courts, but declined to speak to the media afterward.

Mounties from the Sackville RCMP detachment responded to a report of the stabbing on Lorne Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found Mitton lying on the side of the road with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case is asked to call the New Brunswick RCMP’s Major Crime Unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.