Two men accused of stealing car after test drive

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying two men accused of stealing a car during a test drive earlier this month.

In a release, police said the suspects visited a dealership in the west end on June 16 and requested a test drive. They drove a car off the lot and never returned. Police said it was later revealed one of them had a fraudulent driver's license.

The vehicle is a 2016 four-door Honda Civic with a "Honda Magog" sticker on trunk and Ontario dealer plates 198 DSD.

Suspect one is described as a man with light brown skin, in his early 20’s, between 5-foot- (168cm) and 5-foot-8 (173cm), and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black soft-shell Columbia jacket with a red shirt underneath, black Gucci shorts, and a blue surgical facemask.

Suspect two is described as a Black man, approximately 20-25 years old, between 5-foot-11 (180cm) and 6-foot-1 (185cm), with short dreadlocks, and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, carrying a black backpack, and a black face mask.

If you have seen the vehicle or can identify the suspects, you're asked to call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca