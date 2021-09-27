Two men accused of threatening victim with gun: North Bay police

North Bay police have finally released details about an incident on Friday morning that triggered 'hold and secure' protocols at several area schools.

Two men in their 20s are alleged to have fought with someone known to them in front of an apartment building in the 800-block of Cedar Street on Sept. 24 around 9 a.m. During the altercation, a firearm was pointed at the victim who was also hit with a blunt object.

Officers used security camera footage from the area to help identify and locate the suspects shortly after the incident.

"An investigation led to the recovery of a BB gun at the scene," North Bay police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police said Friday that four people were taken into custody following the incident and now two people have been charged.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with pointing a firearm, having a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, five counts of having a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

The second suspect, a 27-year-old man, has been charged with assault with a weapon.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

No word on if the victim was injured in the altercation.

Police are asking people with security cameras to join the Security Camera Resource and Mapping (SCRAM) initiative which can help officers gather evidence and investigate crimes.

The database helps police know where security cameras are located.

"Registering with SCRAM does not give police access to your security cameras and you are allowed to deny requests from police for footage. Individuals interested in joining SCRAM can email SCRAM@northbaypolice.on.ca," police said.