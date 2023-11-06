Two men and a child are dead after falling through the ice on a Sask. lake

Three people are dead after falling through the ice on Humboldt Lake on Saturday.

Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a residence at the lake just after 2 p.m. with a report that people had fallen through the ice. Paramedics and local firefighters were already at the scene, located just south of the city of Humboldt.

According to police, witnesses said there were five people in the water but only three were visible when first responders arrived — a woman and two girls.

Firefighters pulled the three people out. The woman and one of the children were taken to hospital for assessment and the other girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The two other individuals, both adult males, did not resurface,” RCMP said.

On Sunday, an RCMP underwater recovery team pulled the two men’s bodies from the water.

According to Humboldt residents CTV News spoke with, the victims were related.

The city's mayor Michael Behiel said the girl was in Grade 2.

"When you see someone so young and innocent, (who) hasn't had the chance to experience life … it's definitely bad," Behiel said.

Behiel says the two men ran in to save the three others who broke through the ice.

“Trying to rescue those in danger and suffering the consequence that they did it speaks a lot to their character and what kind of people they were.”

Behiel said the tragedy is being felt throughout the community.

"Being a small city that we are, you know everybody and especially people who have been members of the community for many years…. It’s having a big ripple.”

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service has since taken over the investigation into the deaths.

--With files from Keenan Sorokan