Two men and a woman in Timmins charged with violating provincial lockdown rules

A traffic stop late in the evening April 26 in Timmins led to three people being charged for breaching provincial lockdown restrictions.

The charges were laid under the provisions of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) after police pulled the vehicle over on Pine Street North.

"While completing a vehicle stop for a traffic violation, Timmins police officers determined that none of the occupants of the vehicle shared a common address," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Further investigation determined that each of the occupants was in breach of COVID protocols."

A 24-year-old man from Toronto, a 30-year-old woman from Timmins and a 60-year-old Timmins man were given provincial offences notices, which carry a fine of $880 upon conviction.

Timmins has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, with another 13 cases added Wednesday.

"This marks yet another instance where the Timmins Police Service has found it necessary to lay formal charges as the offence in question was an overt and intentional violation of the applicable statute," the release said.

"As stated in previous public notices, the educational approach and generous use of discretion originally adopted by the Timmins Police has come to an end, especially in light of recent distressing numbers related to COVID positivity in our area."