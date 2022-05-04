Two men arrested after a fight at New Westminster liquor store

Police say a fight at a liquor store in New Westminster ended in arrests.

On April 29, around 10 p.m., the New Westminster police responded to a call regarding a fight between two men outside Sapperton Liquor Store.

According to a statement from police released the next week, one of the men had a knife. Upon their arrival, officers arrested one person standing outside the store without incident. The other suspect was taken into custody after several minutes of "de-escalation techniques," police said.

The shop was safely evacuated, and both suspects were taken to the New Westminster Police Department cells.

One of the men was wanted for something else already, according to police, so he remained in custody. The other was released from custody on an undertaking for assault with a weapon, police added.

“We’re wanting to get a better understanding of what happened that night between these two individuals. Several witnesses fled the scene after they were evacuated from the liquor store, and we’re asking they get in touch with us to share what happened in the moments leading up to this confrontation,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar in a news release Wednesday.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators at 604-525-5411 if they have any information about the incident.