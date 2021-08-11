Two men arrested after allegedly breaking into Windsor business
The Windsor police K9 Unit helped nab two men allegedly attempting to rob a Windsor business overnight Wednesday.
Patrol officers responded to a break and enter in progress around 1:35 a.m. at a business in the 1600 block of Kildare Road after two men were caught on security cameras entering the premise and started roaming to commit theft.
Officers along with the K9 Unit quickly arrived at the scene and contained the area.
Police say one of the suspects was immediately arrested while he was attempting to flee on foot, while the second was found by the K9 Unit on the premise as he tried to conceal himself to hide from police.
Both suspects were arrested without incident.
Police say officers also located a parked car near the business and subsequently determined it had been involved in the attempted robbery after finding an evidential item inside the vehicle.
Police have charged a 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old man with break and enter and possess break-in instruments.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com
