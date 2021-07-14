Two men arrested after vehicles stolen, service centre broken into in Shubenacadie, N.S.
East Hants District RCMP have charged two men after vehicles were stolen from a service centre in Shubenacadie, Nova Scotia.
At approximately 4 a.m. on July 8, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a service centre in Shubenacadie. Police say a cash register and multiple vehicles were stolen from the service centre.
That same day, police received six more complaints of vehicles being broken into and personal items being stolen from them in various communities across the Municipality of the District of East Hants.
Police say two male suspects were later found to be in possession of various stolen items and arrested by Halifax Regional Police. The items have been recovered and were processed by the RCMP Forensic Identification Section. Both men were held in custody and will appear in court at a later date.
The RCMP remind the public to ensure you lock your vehicles and refrain from leaving personal belongings in them when unattended.
-
-
House in northeast London, Ont. destroyed by fireAn investigation is underway after fire destroyed a home on Appel Street.
-
New CEO named for Calgary’s Green Line LRT projectA new CEO has been named to the Green Line LRT project.
-
Tecumseh approves purchase of high water rescue vehicleThe Town of Tecumseh is ready for the next big flood.
-
'I do not believe that we’ll ever return to a pre-COVID normal': N.S. enters penultimate stage of reopeningNova Scotia officially entered the fourth phase of a five-phase reopening plan Wednesday, meaning restaurants and bars can now return to their regular hours and retail stores are able to operate at maximum capacity with public health measures in place.
-
Snow Valley to host fine dining experienceSnow Valley will be hosting a summer series of fine dining and celebrity chefs starting Thursday.
-
1 in hospital after shooting in southeast EdmontonA 37-year-old man is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in southeast Edmonton.
-
Calls to loosen visitor restrictions in hospitals grow as vaccinations riseWith vaccination rates rising every day in Ontario, some people are calling for hospitals to loosen visitor rules, saying it could have a huge impact for everyone.
-
Lightning sparks more wildfires in northern Sask. as evacuees fleeHot and dry conditions across the province likely won’t improve in the next few days as several northern communities evacuate due to nearby wildfires, according to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).