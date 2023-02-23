Two men arrested after weapons, drugs seized from Moncton home

Two Moncton, N.B., men were arrested and will face charges after weapons and drugs were seized from a home in the city last week.

Codiac RCMP started an investigation into illegal drug trafficking in the Moncton area on Feb. 14.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Church Street in connection with the investigation around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16.

During the search, police say officers seized:

two replica firearms

a non-restricted firearm

quantities of what are believed to be methamphetamine

fentanyl

hydromorphone

cash

Two 45-year-old men were arrested at the scene.

Both men were later released and are scheduled to appear in court on June 12 to face charges that have yet to be laid.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.