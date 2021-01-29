Two men are facing charges after RCMP seized a significant quantity of cannabis products from an ‘unlicensed online store’ in Bible Hill, N.S.

On Jan. 27, RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a warehouse on Jennifer Dr. in Bible Hill, where an unlicensed online cannabis store had been operating.

As a result of the search, a significant quantity of cannabis, including edibles, were seized, as well as cash.

A 36-year-old man from Halifax and a 35-year-old man from Truro were arrested without incident and are facing the following charges:

Distribution of Cannabis

Possession for the Purpose of Distributing Cannabis

Unlawfully Selling Cannabis

Unauthorized Possession of Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling it.

The accused have been released from custody and will appear in Truro Provincial Court on April 14.

The investigation is ongoing.