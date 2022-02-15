Two men arrested for breaking into Chatham-Kent business

Chatham-Kent police say two men have been arrested for breaking into a local business.

Officers were alerted to suspicious activity at a business on McGregor Place in Chatham shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Police say people were observed removing items from a business and transporting them to another location a short distance away.

Officers attended and located two men and a woman. Police also recovered the property.

A 26-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested for break and enter, possession of property under $5000 and other outstanding charges. He was transported to police headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The second man, a 44-year-old Chatham man was arrested for break and enter and possession of property under $5000. He was released with a future court date of March 15, 2022.

The woman was released unconditionally.