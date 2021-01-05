Two men have been arrested in Lloydminster after being found in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, weapons and an undisclosed amount of cash, according to RCMP.

Cody Redman, 32, of Montreal Lake, Saskatchewan and Brendan Strongarm, 24, of Big Island Cree Territory, Saskatchewan were arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 1.

RCMP said the men were in breach of several conditions of their release orders when they were arrested.

Both men are charged with:

Three counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of property obtained by crime

Two counts of possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Seven counts of failure to comply with release order

Redman and Strongarm appeared in a Lloydminster court on Tuesday.