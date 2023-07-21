Two men arrested in connection to Gatineau's first homicide of 2023

Gatineau police arrested two 19-year-old men in connection with the city's first homicide of 2023.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting in the area of boulevard Montclair and boulevard St-Joseph in the Hull sector at approximately 2:45 p.m. Tuesday. A man was located at the scene with gunshot wounds, and died from his injuries in hospital.

The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Jano Gravelle.

On Friday, police said officers arrested two men at the Agora complex in the Plateau neighbourhood in connection to the homicide, and they will appear in court on Saturday to "face various charges related to the homicide and their respective roles in the events."

Police say at this point in the investigation, there is nothing to suggest the victim knew the suspects.