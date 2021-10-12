Two men arrested in connection with shooting inside Portage Avenue nightclub: police

Two Winnipeg men have been arrested and are facing several charges following a nightclub shooting in early September.

The shooting happened on Sept. 4 at the Spades Lounge and Hookah Bar on Portage Avenue.

Two people were taken to hospital because of the shooting – a 27-year-old woman was treated for injuries from flying glass and a man in his 30s had been shot several times and was in critical condition.

Investigators believe a fight broke out between two groups in the nightclub and escalated to a shooting.

On Sept. 25, police went to a home in the South Pointe neighbourhood to arrest a suspect in the case. When officers arrived, they say a man threw a bag out of a second-storey window and then jumped out, trying to run from police.

Officers were able to arrest the man and also recovered the bag. Police seized 28 grams of cocaine and $510 in cash.

Simalew Tolcha Mammo, 31, has been charged with:

• Possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking;

• Possessing proceeds of crime under $5,000;

• Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Possessing a firearm knowing it is prohibited;

• Possessing a restricted firearm with ammunition;

• Three counts of possessing a firearm contrary to an order;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Discharging a firearm with intent; and

• Discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

The following day, police also arrested Jeffrey Russell Sadiua, 24, from a home in the Mynarski neighbourhood.

He has been charged with:

• Aggravated assault;

• Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm;

• Possessing a firearm knowing it is prohibited;

• Possessing a firearm contrary to an order;

• Pointing a firearm;

• Discharging a firearm with intent; and

• Discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Both men remain in custody and none of the charges against them have been proven in court.