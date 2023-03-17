Two men arrested in connection with weekend stabbing: Saint John police
Police in Saint John, N.B., say two men have been arrested in connection with a Saturday morning stabbing.
The Saint John Police Force was looking for the suspects following the stabbing, which happened on Princess Street near Water Street around 12:50 a.m.
Once on scene, police say they found a 20-year-old man laying on the sidewalk who looked like he was stabbed.
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
After speaking with witnesses, police say they went into a nearby bar and arrested a 19-year-old man for aggravated assault.
He was later released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
At the time, police believed there are at least two other suspects involved in the incident.
Police provided photos and descriptions of the men and asked for information from the public.
On Friday, they said the two men had been identified.
The Saint John Police Major Crime Unit arrested a 24-year-old man for aggravated assault and a 20-year-old man for attempted murder on Thursday, according to a news release.
Both men were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
