Two men arrested in drug trafficking investigation: N.B. RCMP

Two men were arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Perth-Andover, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP says officers arrested two men in connection with the investigation outside a business on East Riverside Drive around 4 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Subsequent to the arrests, police sayofficers seized what are believed to be fentanyl pills, oxycodone pills, heroin and crystal methamphetamine. Police say a prohibited weapon was also seized.

A 44-year-old man from Tobique First Nation was arrested and later released on conditions to appear in Woodstock provincial court May 3.

A 42-year-old man was also arrested at the scene and was later released.

Anyone with any information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).