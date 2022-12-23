Two men arrested in stolen vehicle after 'ramming police vehicle': OPP

Provincial police say a man picked up a friend from the OPP Caledon detachment in a stolen vehicle and rammed into a police vehicle while attempting to flee officers.

According to police, an officer quickly realized the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the month.

"When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver of the stolen vehicle made intentional contact with a police vehicle and attempted to flee," OPP stated in a media release.

The officers stopped the vehicle and arrested both men.

They say a search of the vehicle turned up more stolen items and drugs.

A 53-year-old Mississauga man faces several charges, including drug trafficking, flight from police, assault with a weapon, and theft offences.

A 39-year-old Fenelon Township man faces theft offences and drug-related charges.