Two men arrested on child pornography charges in separate instances

Brantford police said two men have been arrested on child pornography charges after search warrants were executed.

Police said the two arrests are not connected to each other.

On Sept. 1, police said a search warrant was executed at a Brantford residence and several electronic devices were seized. As a result of this investigation, a 36-year-old Branford man was arrested and stands charged with the following:

•access child pornography

•possession of child pornography

•failure to comply judicial release

•invitation to sexual touching

•luring – person under 16 years old

Police said a separate search warrant was executed Sept. 2, and a number of electronics devices were seized.

As a result of this investigation, a 29-year-old Brantford man was arrested and charged with the following offences:

•Possession of child pornography

•Making child pornography available

•Sexual assault

•Invitation to sexual touching

•Sexual interference

"On behalf of the Brantford police, I would like to thank those members of the public that came forward to report these incidents,” said Detective Michael Korda in a media release.

Police said names of the accused will not be released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

The latest charges are as a result of the Brantford Police Service Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit having received information from concerned members of the public.

"With the dedication of the Brantford Police Service ICE Unit detectives, our service is committed to ensure those most vulnerable members of our community, our children, are protected. The seriousness of these crimes demands our attention,” said Brantford police Chief Rob Davis in a media release.