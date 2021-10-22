Murder in Truro, N.S: Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri

Two suspects are in custody and police in Truro are searching for another in connection with the murder of an international student last month in the central Nova Scotia town.

On Friday, Truro police announced major breakthroughs in their investigation of the Sept. 5 murder of Prabhjot Singh Katri, a 23-year-old who was killed while returning home from work.

“We arrested 21-year-old Dylan MacDonald from Valley Colechester County. He has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact, dangerous driving and flight from police," said Chief David MacNeil.

According to police, MacDonald was arrested and released early in the investigation. MacNeil says the investigation proceeded to the point where formal charges were laid Thursday.

"Today, we also made a second arrest. We arrested a male from Pictou Landing First Nation. He has been arrested for murder," said MacNeil.

The unidentified 20-year-old man was already in custody on unrelated charges. He has not yet been formally charged.

A third suspect remains at large.

“We laid charges against Marcus Denny of Pictou Landing First Nation. He is 22 years of age. He is also charged with accessory to the murder after the fact," said MacNeil.

The chief says there is an active warrant issued for Denny’s arrest. He also says the department was mindful of the sensitivity required, given community speculation that the murder was possibly motivated by hate.

"Through this investigation nobody felt the pressure more than our police officers and our investigators more, to bring justice to the family and friends in the greater community. That was foremost in our minds," MacNeil said.

MacNeil acknowledged there are concerns in the community that this was a targeted hate crime, but he refused to engage in that speculation during Friday's update.

He said all matters involving motive will be brought forward as the investigation continues.

Mayor Bill Mills says the town embraces diversity. He wanted swift action by the police as a step forward towards rebuilding trust.

"We work hard it at. But unfortunately, events like this mean you get two steps forward and 10 back," Mills said.

Simardeep Hundal, president of Maritime Sikh Society, says the reaction of Truro residents who showed their support by holding a vigil last month, combined with the news of these charges being laid, will help provide a layer of healing and closure.

“Canada is a country where we all love. But there is a sense of community and feeling of belonging us that we all want," said Hundal.

Hundal says the Sikh Community feels relieved and reassured but still devastated by the tragedy.