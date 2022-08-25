iHeartRadio

Two men being sought after reported robbery in Kitchener neighbourhood

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener in 2015. (CTV News)

Waterloo regional police are looking for two men who reportedly robbed someone in Kitchener's Victoria Hills neighbourhood.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Wednesday in the area of Paulander Drive and Lawrence Avenue, according to officials.

Police say a person was walking on Lawrence when they were approached by two unknown men who assaulted them and took their personal property.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as Black men in their 20s.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.

