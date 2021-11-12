Two men break into Guelph business and steal vehicle

Police are investigating after a Guelph business was broken into and a vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning.

Guelph police received a call from a business owner in the York Road and Elizabeth Street area, who said he saw two men enter the building through a remote security camera.

Police say they believe the pair arrived in a white BMW sedan and used a brick to break through a window and enter the business.

The men stole keys for another BMW parked on the property and fled in the vehicle. Officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Victoria Road North and Hadati Road but were unable to safely stop it.

The vehicle was later recovered on York Road near Morris Street after sustaining some damage.

The first man involved in the break and enter is described as wearing a black jacket, beige pants, beige boots and a red baseball cap with a white logo on the front. The second man was seen wearing a black Puma jacket with a white stripe on the arms, camo pants and a black baseball cap.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police Const. Ryan Horvat at 519-824-1212, ext. 7485.