Two men busted for drugs on Orillia's Davey Drive

Two men from two separate addresses on Davey Drive in Orillia were arrested for drug offences.

The Muskoka Street Crime Unit and Orillia Community Mobilization joined forces to execute search warrants at the two houses.

A 43-year-old Orillia man was charged with possession of a controlled substance, while a 17-year-old teen was charged with having both fentanyl and brass knuckles in his possession.

The accused were released and have a court date in September.