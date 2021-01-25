Two Orillia men are facing break and enter charges after police say they were "caught in the act'" of breaking into an Orillia home.

According to police, officers responded at the Isabella Drive residence after an "urgent call" from the homeowner, who police say believed that two men were trying to break into their home.

When police arrived at the home, they found two men inside the garage along with a small quantity of fentanyl.

A 37-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man, both from Orillia, were arrested and charged with Possession of a schedule I substance and Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence.

The accused were released and are scheduled to appear in an Orillia court on April 6.