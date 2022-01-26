Two men charged after allegedly impersonating police, conducting traffic stops in Scarborough

Toronto police have arrested two men who allegedly impersonated officers and conducted traffic stops in Scarborough late last month.

Last week, police issued a news release to ask for the public's help locating 29-year-old Dylan Sherief of Markham and 22-year-old Donivan Comeau of Toronto.

Police said the two allegedly pretended to be officers and stopped several vehicles in the area of Kingston and Brimley roads on Dec. 27, 2021.

The two men allegedly wore tactical clothing with "Federal Agents" logos and stuck emergency lights on their vehicle.

Police said Sherief and Comeau allegedly told the drivers they stopped that they were being investigated and asked for their identification.

On Wednesday, police announced that the two men had been arrested.

Sherief and Comeau have each been charged with four counts of impersonating a peace officer, four counts of forcible confinement and four counts of fraud.

Comeau is also facing an additional charge of failing to comply with an undertaking charge.

They both appeared in court on Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).