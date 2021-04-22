Two men charged after allegedly selling stolen truck on Facebook marketplace: Regina police

Two men are facing charges after they allegedly sold a stolen truck on Facebook marketplace, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

On April 15, police said they were notified that a person was trying to sell an alleged stolen Ford F-150 at a local dealership. The vehicle identification number (VIN) on the truck did not match the vehicle’s actual VIN. According to police, the original VIN on the truck had been reported as stolen.

RPS said they learned the person trying to sell the F-150 had purchased it on Facebook marketplace. Police said officers arrested the man who stole the truck online. Further investigation led to the arrest of a second man.

A 60-year-old man from Regina Beach is facing multiple charges including fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime and forgery.

A 29-year-old man from Regina Beach has also been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking property obtained by crime and possession of a motor vehicle where the VIN was removed or altered.

They will appear in court in August.