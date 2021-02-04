Two Lambton County men are facing several charges after allegedly pointing a gun at three ATV operators and assaulting another one.

OPP say around 6 p.m. on Jan. 31, the suspects approached four ATV riders near Greenfield Road in Courtright while carrying guns.

Three of the drivers were held at gunpoint by one of the accused and the fourth was assaulted by the other suspect.

The ATV operators were eventually able to get to safety and contact police.

A 51-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Courtright, are charged with assault and four weapons-related offences.