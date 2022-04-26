Two men charged after guns, drugs, outlaw biker vests seized in raid: N.B. RCMP

Two men face weapons-related charges after police say six firearms, drugs, cash, and other weapons were seized during an RCMP raid in Penniac, N.B..

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Route 628 on April 21.

During the search, the RCMP says it seized two loaded, unsecured handguns, one of which is prohibited, as well as four other unsecured guns, including two that were loaded.

“Police also seized what is believed to be cocaine, fentanyl pills, an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent, ammunition, money, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, two weapons including one that is prohibited, and eight outlaw motorcycle club vests,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette, with the New Brunswick RCMP, in a news release.

Two men and three women were arrested at the scene, police say without incident.

Wade Anthony Phillips, 41, from Penniac, and Andrew Jim Roberts, 38, from Cape Breton N.S., appeared in Fredericton provincial court by way of tele-remand on April 21.

They were each charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited and were remanded into custody.

They returned to court on April 25 for a bail hearing and were each charged with the following additional offences:

possession of a firearm obtained by commission of offence

possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose

possession of a loaded prohibited firearm

unsafe storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Both men remain in custody.

Roberts is set to appear in court on May 2 at 1:30 p.m., while Phillips’ court date is set for May 16 at 9:30 a.m.

The three women have been released.