Two men charged after loaded guns, homemade battle axe seized from home in Springhill, N.S.

Two men are facing several weapons-related charges after the RCMP raided a home in Springhill, N.S.

Police say they executed a search warrant at the home on Junction Road on Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the RCMP, two men were foundinside the home and safely arrested.

During the search, police say investigators found and seized a loaded rifle, a loaded shotgun, ammunition and edged weapons, including a homemade battle axe and a machete.

Devan Keddy, 32, and Kursten Keddy, 25, both of Springhill, have been charged with the following:

Three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Three counts of possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Police say Devan Keddy has also been charged separately with two counts of breach of probation and three counts of failure to comply with conditions of a release order.

He was remanded into custody and will appear in Amherst provincial court on Oct. 24.

Kursten Keddy was released on conditions and will appear in Amherst provincial court on Jan. 9, 2023.

Police say further charges are anticipated.

The investigation is ongoing.