Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP

Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."

It happened when an SUV approached a Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Highway 17 in Vasiloff Township, near White River, around 2:50 p.m. March 15, police said in a news release a week later.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of suspected cannabis and cocaine along with $67,000 in cash, police said.

As a result, a 25-year-old man from York and a 29-year-old from Brampton were arrested and both charged with drug trafficking and having property obtained by crime.

The Brampton man was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Wawa on April 4.

The York man was held in custody pending a bail hearing and is also facing charges of driving with cannabis readily available and failing to comply with an undertaking and release order.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.