Two men charged after robbing a food delivery driver
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
Two males have been arrested and charged after police say they robbed a delivery driver with a knife in Kitchener on Monday.
On Tuesday, regional police issued a media release about the incident that happened around 9:35 p.m., in the area of Stirling Avenue South and Charles Street East.
Police said that two male suspects approached a delivery driver while holding a knife. The suspects stole a food delivery order before fleeing the area.
The victim did not suffer any physical injuries.
An 18-year-old man from Toronto and a 19-year-old Kitchener man were both charged with robbery and theft. The Toronto man was also charged with two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking.
