Two men charged after stolen trailer and pick-up truck located by Wood Buffalo RCMP

A pair of men from Edmonton face multiple charges, including for possessing explosives and meth, after RCMP located them driving a reportedly stolen truck and trailer.

On Wednesday, RCMP responded around 4:05 p.m. to a request for assistance after an Alberta Sheriff had a reportedly stolen pick-up truck and trailer flee from a traffic stop on Highway 63, approximately 10 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Mounties say the vehicle was located abandoned approximately six kilometres away along with a passenger from the truck.

The driver fled on foot but was found by an RCMP service dog, police add.

Dallas Lee Loney, 37, faces several charges including operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, flight from a police officer, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of suspected methamphetamine, two counts of possession of explosives without lawful excuse and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Jonathan Gregory Harvey, 41, faces multiple charges including unsafe storage of firearms, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of suspected methamphetamine, possession of break-in instruments, two counts of possession of explosives without lawful excuse and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Both were released from custody after bail hearings and are scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Sept. 8.